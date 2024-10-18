Left Menu

Anthem Misstep Sparks Tamil Nadu Political Storm

A missing line from Tamil Nadu's state anthem during an event led to heated exchanges between Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin, sparking political uproar. The omission was condemned as disrespectful by several parties, including AIADMK and Congress, while Doordarshan Kendra Chennai apologized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 18-10-2024 21:40 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 21:40 IST
Anthem Misstep Sparks Tamil Nadu Political Storm
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A crucial line was omitted from Tamil Nadu's state anthem during a recent event, igniting political tensions between Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin. The incident occurred at the Doordarshan Kendra Chennai's Hindi month valedictory function and caused significant controversy.

Chief Minister Stalin accused Governor Ravi of insulting Tamil Nadu's unity by supporting this inadvertent mistake, leading to calls for the governor's recall. Parties such as AIADMK and Congress echoed these sentiments, strongly condemning the omission.

Governor Ravi refuted the allegations, calling them regrettable and politically motivated. Despite this defense, Doordarshan Kendra Chennai issued an apology for the oversight and clarified there was no disrespect intended towards Tamil Nadu or its state anthem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
2
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

 India
3
Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

 India
4
Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024