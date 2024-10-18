Anthem Misstep Sparks Tamil Nadu Political Storm

A crucial line was omitted from Tamil Nadu's state anthem during a recent event, igniting political tensions between Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin. The incident occurred at the Doordarshan Kendra Chennai's Hindi month valedictory function and caused significant controversy.

Chief Minister Stalin accused Governor Ravi of insulting Tamil Nadu's unity by supporting this inadvertent mistake, leading to calls for the governor's recall. Parties such as AIADMK and Congress echoed these sentiments, strongly condemning the omission.

Governor Ravi refuted the allegations, calling them regrettable and politically motivated. Despite this defense, Doordarshan Kendra Chennai issued an apology for the oversight and clarified there was no disrespect intended towards Tamil Nadu or its state anthem.

(With inputs from agencies.)