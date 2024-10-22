Left Menu

Cultural Harmony as Modi Attends BRICS Summit in Kazan

During his visit to Kazan for the BRICS Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was warmly greeted with cultural performances, including a Sanskrit song and a Russian dance. The Indian diaspora enthusiastically welcomed him with chants and selfies. Modi expressed gratitude for the warm reception and the global appeal of Indian culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kazan | Updated: 22-10-2024 17:54 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 17:54 IST
Cultural Harmony as Modi Attends BRICS Summit in Kazan
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a grand welcome as he arrived for the BRICS Summit in Kazan on Tuesday. The reception began with a Sanskrit welcome song, setting the tone for a cultural fusion event.

At Hotel Korston, Modi was greeted by enthusiastic members of the Indian diaspora, who waved tricolors and captured the moments on their mobile phones. As Modi engaged with the crowd, he was serenaded by a lively Sanskrit song. Russian performers added to the festivities with a traditional Indian dance, drawing Modi's keen attention.

ISKCON devotees accompanied this reception with devotional Krishna bhajans, while Modi observed, hands folded in respect. Expressing gratitude for the warm welcome on social media platform X, Modi highlighted the global recognition of Indian culture. Earlier, he was received at the airport by Tatarstan's Head Rustam Minnikhanov and treated to traditional Tatar sweets before starting discussions with Russian President Putin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence
Blog

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independenc...

 Global
2
Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

 Peru
3
AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

 India
4
Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hidden Economies: Uncovering the Role of Informality in Kenya’s Business Landscape

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence

SME Financing Dilemma: Unlocking Economic Growth in Emerging Markets

Driving Change: How Innovations in Transport Shape a More Equitable and Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024