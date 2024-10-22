Cultural Harmony as Modi Attends BRICS Summit in Kazan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a grand welcome as he arrived for the BRICS Summit in Kazan on Tuesday. The reception began with a Sanskrit welcome song, setting the tone for a cultural fusion event.

At Hotel Korston, Modi was greeted by enthusiastic members of the Indian diaspora, who waved tricolors and captured the moments on their mobile phones. As Modi engaged with the crowd, he was serenaded by a lively Sanskrit song. Russian performers added to the festivities with a traditional Indian dance, drawing Modi's keen attention.

ISKCON devotees accompanied this reception with devotional Krishna bhajans, while Modi observed, hands folded in respect. Expressing gratitude for the warm welcome on social media platform X, Modi highlighted the global recognition of Indian culture. Earlier, he was received at the airport by Tatarstan's Head Rustam Minnikhanov and treated to traditional Tatar sweets before starting discussions with Russian President Putin.

(With inputs from agencies.)