Entertainment News Highlights: Diddy Lawsuits Expand, Celebrities Rally for Vote, ELO's Final Curtain Call

Music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs is now confronting seven additional sexual abuse lawsuits. His legal team has requested a gag order from the presiding judge to prevent public statements by accusers and their counsel. The lawsuits, highlighted by attorney Tony Buzbee on social media, involve reported misconduct in three major U.S. cities.

In political mobilization news, actress Jennifer Garner rallied 'Moms for Harris' in Tucson and heralded a procession of celebrities heading to Arizona in the buildup to the upcoming election. Garner announced that fellow stars Jessica Alba and Kerry Washington will soon join in advocating voter engagement statewide.

The Electric Light Orchestra has set the date for their farewell performance. Following a celebrated career spanning decades, the iconic band will give their final concert at London's Hyde Park next July. Co-founder Jeff Lynne has been instrumental in the group's sustained popularity and musical innovation.

