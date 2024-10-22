Left Menu

President Honors Thakkar Bapa at Bharatiya Adim Jati Sevak Sangh Anniversary

President Droupadi Murmu honored Thakkar Bapa, a revered social worker, during an event marking 75 years of the Bharatiya Adim Jati Sevak Sangh. She commended the organization's work for tribal welfare, emphasizing efforts in poverty alleviation, education, and women's empowerment, staying true to Bapa's ideals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2024 19:06 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 19:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday paid tribute to the distinguished social reformer Thakkar Bapa, acknowledging his significant contributions to tribal welfare.

During an event celebrating 75 years of the Bharatiya Adim Jati Sevak Sangh, she likened her visit to Thakkar Bapa Smarak Sadan to a pilgrimage, underscoring the organization's alignment with Bapa's values.

The President praised the Sangh's efforts to tackle issues like poverty, illiteracy, and poor health within tribal communities, alongside promoting the empowerment of women and girls. Murmu expressed confidence in the organization's unwavering commitment to public service, inspired by Thakkar Bapa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

