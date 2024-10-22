Left Menu

Sabarimala: Preparing for the Annual Pilgrimage

The Travancore Devaswom Board is preparing for the annual Sabarimala pilgrimage, ensuring new facilities for devotees despite geographical challenges. They aim to complete 35 lakh 'aravana' containers by the temple's opening. The area poses limitations due to its ecological fragility and reserve forest status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 22-10-2024 19:43 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 19:43 IST
  • India

With preparations underway for the annual pilgrimage season at Sabarimala next month, the Travancore Devaswom Board has announced that arrangements are in progress to ensure a smooth pilgrimage for devotees, overcoming the geographical constraints of the hill shrine.

To enhance the experience for pilgrims, new facilities, including additional resting platforms, 'nadapandals,' and water kiosks along trekking routes, will be available by next month, as per the statement from the TDB, which manages the Lord Ayyappa temple.

The TDB President, P S Prasanth, emphasized their target to produce 35 lakh containers of 'aravana' before the temple opens for the Malayalam month of Vrichikam, acknowledging the ecological limitations of the area and aiming to improve facilities within these constraints.

(With inputs from agencies.)

