Tom Holland Teases Exciting Upcoming Spider-Man Film

Hollywood actor Tom Holland has revealed that production for the fourth installment of the Spider-Man franchise is nearing completion, with filming set to commence next summer. Speaking on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,' Holland affirmed excitement over the project's progress.

Holland, who has embodied Peter Parker in three standalone films, shared that he and partner Zendaya, also his co-star, have already perused a draft of the next movie's script. Holland expressed enthusiasm, declaring, "Next summer, we start shooting. Everything's good to go—we're nearly there."

Reflecting on his previous Spider-Man film, 'No Way Home,' Holland cited working alongside Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as a career highlight. Fallon humorously noted Holland's skillful deception in keeping their involvement a secret, describing it as a 'professional lie.'

