Left Menu

Tom Holland Teases Exciting Upcoming Spider-Man Film

Tom Holland confirms that production for the fourth Spider-Man movie is set to begin next summer. He shares that he and co-star Zendaya have read the script draft. Holland reminisces about working with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield during the previous Spider-Man movie.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 24-10-2024 10:52 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 10:52 IST
Tom Holland Teases Exciting Upcoming Spider-Man Film
Tom Holland
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood actor Tom Holland has revealed that production for the fourth installment of the Spider-Man franchise is nearing completion, with filming set to commence next summer. Speaking on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,' Holland affirmed excitement over the project's progress.

Holland, who has embodied Peter Parker in three standalone films, shared that he and partner Zendaya, also his co-star, have already perused a draft of the next movie's script. Holland expressed enthusiasm, declaring, "Next summer, we start shooting. Everything's good to go—we're nearly there."

Reflecting on his previous Spider-Man film, 'No Way Home,' Holland cited working alongside Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as a career highlight. Fallon humorously noted Holland's skillful deception in keeping their involvement a secret, describing it as a 'professional lie.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

 Turkey
2
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
3
BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

 India
4
Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Gender Gap: How Social Protection Programs Drive Equality and Economic Empowerment

Comprehensive Care for Every Child: WHO and UNICEF's Guide to Scheduled Health Visits

Surviving the Price Crisis: How Rising Costs Are Deepening Poverty in Cote d'Ivoire

Transforming Global Trade: The Role of Port Community Systems in Modern Logistics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024