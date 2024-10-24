Left Menu

Bollywood's Eco-Commute: Celebrities Ride the BGauss Wave

Bollywood celebrities are embracing eco-friendly commuting with BGauss RUV 350 and C12i electric scooters. With a focus on sustainability and style, stars like Arjun Kapoor and Sunny Singh are opting for these scooters, leading the green mobility trend. BGauss offers advanced features and impressive performance, making it popular among modern commuters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-10-2024 15:13 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 15:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood's top celebrities are taking a green turn in transportation by choosing Indian-made electric scooters, the BGauss RUV 350 and C12i. These scooters, highlighting cutting-edge technology and design, are electrifying India's roads with their eco-friendly appeal.

The BGauss models are becoming the go-to choice for stars like Arjun Kapoor and Sunny Singh, reflecting a growing movement toward sustainability. Whether navigating Mumbai streets or commuting to film sets, these scooters offer an environmentally conscious option without compromising on performance or style.

BGauss is playing a pivotal role in the electric scooter market by providing a superior commuting experience. With features like Bluetooth connectivity and a range of up to 145 kilometers per charge, BGauss blends convenience with environmental responsibility, appealing to those who value innovation alongside sustainability.

