Bollywood's Eco-Commute: Celebrities Ride the BGauss Wave

Bollywood's top celebrities are taking a green turn in transportation by choosing Indian-made electric scooters, the BGauss RUV 350 and C12i. These scooters, highlighting cutting-edge technology and design, are electrifying India's roads with their eco-friendly appeal.

The BGauss models are becoming the go-to choice for stars like Arjun Kapoor and Sunny Singh, reflecting a growing movement toward sustainability. Whether navigating Mumbai streets or commuting to film sets, these scooters offer an environmentally conscious option without compromising on performance or style.

BGauss is playing a pivotal role in the electric scooter market by providing a superior commuting experience. With features like Bluetooth connectivity and a range of up to 145 kilometers per charge, BGauss blends convenience with environmental responsibility, appealing to those who value innovation alongside sustainability.

