Bollywood's Eco-Commute: Celebrities Ride the BGauss Wave
Bollywood celebrities are embracing eco-friendly commuting with BGauss RUV 350 and C12i electric scooters. With a focus on sustainability and style, stars like Arjun Kapoor and Sunny Singh are opting for these scooters, leading the green mobility trend. BGauss offers advanced features and impressive performance, making it popular among modern commuters.
- Country:
- India
Bollywood's top celebrities are taking a green turn in transportation by choosing Indian-made electric scooters, the BGauss RUV 350 and C12i. These scooters, highlighting cutting-edge technology and design, are electrifying India's roads with their eco-friendly appeal.
The BGauss models are becoming the go-to choice for stars like Arjun Kapoor and Sunny Singh, reflecting a growing movement toward sustainability. Whether navigating Mumbai streets or commuting to film sets, these scooters offer an environmentally conscious option without compromising on performance or style.
BGauss is playing a pivotal role in the electric scooter market by providing a superior commuting experience. With features like Bluetooth connectivity and a range of up to 145 kilometers per charge, BGauss blends convenience with environmental responsibility, appealing to those who value innovation alongside sustainability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
'Vedanta Aluminium Shines at ALUMINIUM 2024: Sustainability Takes Center Stage'
China's Trade Tussle: Brandies vs. Electric Vehicles
UNDP and Germany Launch Global Platform for Responsible AI at Hamburg Sustainability Conference
Uniqus Consultech and GORD Forge Strategic Sustainability Alliance
Reshaping Food Systems for Sustainability and Resilience in a Changing World