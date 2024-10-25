Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Tamil Anthem Rendition at State Event

A renewed controversy over the singing of Tamil Nadu's state song 'Tamil Thai Valthu' erupted at an event chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. Allegations of wrongful rendition were dismissed by Udhayanidhi, who blamed a technical fault. BJP leaders criticized the state government's response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 25-10-2024 19:52 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 19:52 IST
A renewed controversy has emerged over the singing of Tamil Nadu's state song 'Tamil Thai Valthu' at an official event attended by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. Despite allegations that the anthem was sung incorrectly, Udhayanidhi cited a microphone malfunction as the reason for the erroneous rendition.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Fellowship Programme event, marked by awarding certificates to 19 trainees, witnessed accusations from BJP leaders. They claimed that state leaders failed to properly render the anthem twice. Union Minister L Murugan criticized the state leadership, questioning their commitment to the Tamil language.

Responding to the criticism, Deputy CM Udhayanidhi maintained that technical glitches were at fault, urging reporters not to create unnecessary trouble. The incident follows a similar issue at a Doordarshan event, leading to political friction between state leaders and Governor RN Ravi.

