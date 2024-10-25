Coconuts Now Allowed on Sabarimala Pilgrims' Flights

Sabarimala pilgrims flying to Kerala can now bring coconuts in their cabin luggage, thanks to a temporary approval from aviation security body BCAS, lasting until January 2025.

Previously banned due to their flammable nature, coconuts will require strict security screening including X-Ray, ETD, and physical checks.

The decision coincides with the Sabarimala pilgrimage season starting in November, allowing devotees to carry 'Irumudi Kettu,' essential for worship rituals at the shrine.

(With inputs from agencies.)