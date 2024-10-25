Coconuts Now Allowed on Sabarimala Pilgrims' Flights
Pilgrims to the Sabarimala shrine in Kerala can carry coconuts in their cabin baggage on flights until January 2025, following approval from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security. This allowance, crucial for religious rituals, comes with strict security checks. The two-month pilgrimage season starts in mid-November.
Sabarimala pilgrims flying to Kerala can now bring coconuts in their cabin luggage, thanks to a temporary approval from aviation security body BCAS, lasting until January 2025.
Previously banned due to their flammable nature, coconuts will require strict security screening including X-Ray, ETD, and physical checks.
The decision coincides with the Sabarimala pilgrimage season starting in November, allowing devotees to carry 'Irumudi Kettu,' essential for worship rituals at the shrine.
