Hollywood Stars Unite: Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson Share the Spotlight

Pamela Anderson, the Canadian-American actor and model, has expressed her admiration for 'The Naked Gun' co-star Liam Neeson. The duo collaborated earlier this year on the reboot of the classic Leslie Nielsen cop comedy, as reported by People.

Neeson, speaking highly of Anderson, stated, "With Pamela, first off, I'm madly in love with her. She's just terrific to work with." He described her as ego-free, funny, and easy to work with, predicting her outstanding performance in the film where she plays a 'femme fatale' opposite his role as Frank Drebin Jr.

Anderson, equally full of praise, called Neeson the 'perfect gentleman,' adding, "He brings out the best in you with respect, kindness, and depth of experience." She recounted how Neeson cared for her on set, even wrapping his coat around her when she was cold.

In his upcoming film 'Absolution,' Neeson portrays a former boxer diagnosed with CTE, struggling to reconcile with his estranged daughter while battling adversaries. 'Absolution' is set for release on November 1, as reported by People.

