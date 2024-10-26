Nature Unveiled: 7th Butterfly Meet at Namdapha
Namdapha National Park and Tiger Reserve is hosting the 7th Butterfly Meet and Nature Camp at Deban in Arunachal Pradesh. The three-day event includes activities such as bird and butterfly watching, and aims to engage young minds with nature, involving students and local communities.
- Country:
- India
Namdapha National Park and Tiger Reserve is the venue for the 7th Butterfly Meet and Nature Camp, currently underway in Deban, Changlang district, Arunachal Pradesh. The event, organized by NNP & TR, commenced on Saturday.
The three-day gathering has drawn students from local schools as well as community members from nearby areas, according to field director VK Jawal. Attendees will partake in activities meant to foster a connection with nature.
Scheduled to kick off its primary events on Sunday, the camp promises an array of activities, including bird and butterfly watching, nature-centric games, and forest meditation, setting the stage for an immersive natural experience.
(With inputs from agencies.)