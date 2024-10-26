Left Menu

Nature Unveiled: 7th Butterfly Meet at Namdapha

Namdapha National Park and Tiger Reserve is hosting the 7th Butterfly Meet and Nature Camp at Deban in Arunachal Pradesh. The three-day event includes activities such as bird and butterfly watching, and aims to engage young minds with nature, involving students and local communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 26-10-2024 11:26 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 11:26 IST
Nature Unveiled: 7th Butterfly Meet at Namdapha
  • Country:
  • India

Namdapha National Park and Tiger Reserve is the venue for the 7th Butterfly Meet and Nature Camp, currently underway in Deban, Changlang district, Arunachal Pradesh. The event, organized by NNP & TR, commenced on Saturday.

The three-day gathering has drawn students from local schools as well as community members from nearby areas, according to field director VK Jawal. Attendees will partake in activities meant to foster a connection with nature.

Scheduled to kick off its primary events on Sunday, the camp promises an array of activities, including bird and butterfly watching, nature-centric games, and forest meditation, setting the stage for an immersive natural experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024