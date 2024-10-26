Left Menu

Unity for Harmony: The Call for Hindu Unity by RSS Leader

RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale highlights the importance of Hindu unity for global peace and happiness. He warns against divisive forces and stresses the need for real efforts beyond speeches. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath underscores this in coordination with upcoming religious events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 26-10-2024 19:13 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 19:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong appeal for societal cohesion, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale emphasized the crucial need for Hindu unity to ensure global peace and happiness. He cautioned against divisive forces attempting to fracture society along religious and caste lines.

Hosabale's comments echo earlier remarks by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and were reiterated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a recent rally in Thane, Maharashtra. The essence of creating unity within the society was underscored as a vital component for national integrity.

In related discussions, Adityanath sought the involvement of tribal communities in the forthcoming Kumbh, emphasizing it as a national celebration reflecting cultural unity. The initiative aims to extend the reach of this sacred event, promoting messages of environmental and cultural purity nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

