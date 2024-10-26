Unity for Harmony: The Call for Hindu Unity by RSS Leader

In a strong appeal for societal cohesion, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale emphasized the crucial need for Hindu unity to ensure global peace and happiness. He cautioned against divisive forces attempting to fracture society along religious and caste lines.

Hosabale's comments echo earlier remarks by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and were reiterated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a recent rally in Thane, Maharashtra. The essence of creating unity within the society was underscored as a vital component for national integrity.

In related discussions, Adityanath sought the involvement of tribal communities in the forthcoming Kumbh, emphasizing it as a national celebration reflecting cultural unity. The initiative aims to extend the reach of this sacred event, promoting messages of environmental and cultural purity nationwide.

