Modi's Artistic Diplomacy at the BRICS Summit

During the recent BRICS Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India's rich cultural heritage by gifting handcrafted artworks from Maharashtra and Jharkhand to global leaders.

To Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian, Modi presented a Mother of Pearl sea-shell vase, crafted by coastal artisans of Maharashtra. This gift showcased the state's craftsmanship and natural beauty. Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev received a traditional Warli painting, a revered art form from Maharashtra's Warli tribe valued for its cultural significance.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was presented with a Sohrai painting from Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district, recognised as an ODOP (One District One Product) item. These artworks, crafted with natural pigments and simple tools, depict tribal culture and the agrarian lifestyle, reflecting the deep connection to nature and wildlife.

(With inputs from agencies.)