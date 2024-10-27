Delhi's Phool Waalon Ki Sair: A Tradition of Harmony and Unity

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi graced the closing ceremony of 'Phool Waalon Ki Sair' at Jahaz Mahal in Mehrauli, underscoring the festival's significance in maintaining the capital's Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb tradition.

The festival is celebrated beyond the boundaries of religion and culture, uniting diverse communities through captivating performances and a soul-stirring Qawwali.

Reflecting on her childhood in Delhi, Atishi called for safeguarding this spirit of unity and urged political leaders to prioritize education, healthcare, and economic opportunities over divisive rhetoric.

