Delhi's Phool Waalon Ki Sair: A Tradition of Harmony and Unity
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi highlighted the 'Phool Waalon Ki Sair' festival's role in preserving the city's diverse cultural heritage. Emphasizing unity, she shared experiences from her upbringing and urged political focus on education, healthcare, and jobs instead of division, celebrating Delhi's inclusiveness.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2024 14:58 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 14:58 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi graced the closing ceremony of 'Phool Waalon Ki Sair' at Jahaz Mahal in Mehrauli, underscoring the festival's significance in maintaining the capital's Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb tradition.
The festival is celebrated beyond the boundaries of religion and culture, uniting diverse communities through captivating performances and a soul-stirring Qawwali.
Reflecting on her childhood in Delhi, Atishi called for safeguarding this spirit of unity and urged political leaders to prioritize education, healthcare, and economic opportunities over divisive rhetoric.
(With inputs from agencies.)
