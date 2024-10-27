Left Menu

Delhi's Phool Waalon Ki Sair: A Tradition of Harmony and Unity

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi highlighted the 'Phool Waalon Ki Sair' festival's role in preserving the city's diverse cultural heritage. Emphasizing unity, she shared experiences from her upbringing and urged political focus on education, healthcare, and jobs instead of division, celebrating Delhi's inclusiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2024 14:58 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 14:58 IST
Delhi's Phool Waalon Ki Sair: A Tradition of Harmony and Unity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi graced the closing ceremony of 'Phool Waalon Ki Sair' at Jahaz Mahal in Mehrauli, underscoring the festival's significance in maintaining the capital's Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb tradition.

The festival is celebrated beyond the boundaries of religion and culture, uniting diverse communities through captivating performances and a soul-stirring Qawwali.

Reflecting on her childhood in Delhi, Atishi called for safeguarding this spirit of unity and urged political leaders to prioritize education, healthcare, and economic opportunities over divisive rhetoric.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024