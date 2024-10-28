Titan's Crown Collection: Redefining Premium Smartwear

Titan has unveiled the Crown Collection, a new premium line of smartwatches that merges cutting-edge technology with sophisticated design. As the festive and wedding season approaches, these wearables promise to elevate users' style while offering comprehensive health tracking capabilities.

The Crown Collection includes distinct offerings for both men and women. For women, there's the Elixir with its diamond-cut faceted glass design, and the Valerie, which features a crystal-studded design. Both models include health-monitoring features such as SOS calling and BP monitoring. The male lineup includes the Titan Maestro and Titan Heritage, blending robust tech with superior design.

According to Seenivasan K, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer for Wearables at Titan, the new collection stands as a benchmark for innovation and style. Available through Titan World and other retailers, the Crown Collection symbolizes a seamless integration of tradition and technology, affirming Titan Smart Wearables' commitment to excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)