Diwali Diplomacy: Sweets, Borders, and Challenges

Indian and Chinese troops engaged in a sweet exchange at border points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) during Diwali, marking a symbol of diplomacy amidst ongoing tensions. Prime Minister Modi underscored the non-negotiability of India's borders, reflecting on the country's dependency on its military might.

The festive spirit was palpable across India, with vibrant decorations lighting up homes and public spaces. However, celebrations also exacerbated Delhi's air pollution, with air quality falling to 'very poor', raising alarms for possibly reaching 'severe' levels following the Diwali night firework displays.

Politically, Congress accused attempts to revise Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's legacy while raising concerns over the electoral practices involving EVMs. Coinciding with Diwali, New York City made the festival an official school holiday, aligning with inclusivity efforts amid growing recognition of cultural diversity.

