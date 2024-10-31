Left Menu

Diwali Diplomacy: Sweets, Borders, and Challenges

The top stories from 9.20 pm revolve around Diwali celebrations, border tensions, and political allegations. Indian and Chinese troops shared sweets at border points, Prime Minister Modi emphasized national security, while Delhi's air deteriorated due to celebrations. Congress criticized the appropriation of Sardar Patel's legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2024 21:23 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 21:23 IST
Diwali Diplomacy: Sweets, Borders, and Challenges
  • Country:
  • India

Indian and Chinese troops engaged in a sweet exchange at border points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) during Diwali, marking a symbol of diplomacy amidst ongoing tensions. Prime Minister Modi underscored the non-negotiability of India's borders, reflecting on the country's dependency on its military might.

The festive spirit was palpable across India, with vibrant decorations lighting up homes and public spaces. However, celebrations also exacerbated Delhi's air pollution, with air quality falling to 'very poor', raising alarms for possibly reaching 'severe' levels following the Diwali night firework displays.

Politically, Congress accused attempts to revise Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's legacy while raising concerns over the electoral practices involving EVMs. Coinciding with Diwali, New York City made the festival an official school holiday, aligning with inclusivity efforts amid growing recognition of cultural diversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

 Global
2
Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

 United Kingdom
3
Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to Philadelphia

Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to...

 Global
4
Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

Beyond Green Infrastructure: Valuing Mangroves in Flood Protection and National Wealth

Protecting Ocean Wealth: A Blueprint for Marine Conservation and Economic Stability

World Bank’s Innovative Valuation of Renewable Assets for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024