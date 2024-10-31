Left Menu

Diwali Illuminates India: Celebrations, Traditions, and Concerns

Diwali was celebrated with great fervor across India, with traditional lights and firecrackers despite bans. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Gujarat, reaffirming India's defense strength. The festival highlights good versus evil, yet faced incidents like traffic accidents and regional firecracker violations, impacting air quality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2024 22:54 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 22:54 IST
The vibrant festival of Diwali was celebrated with great enthusiasm across India, with traditional diyas and decorative lights adorning homes and streets. In New Delhi, residents defied the firecracker ban, contributing to severely poor air quality marked by an AQI of 327.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the occasion by visiting soldiers near the Indo-Pak border in Gujarat, reaffirming India's commitment to its territorial integrity and defense capabilities. In various states, celebrations were marked by customary exchanges, rituals, and unfortunately, some tragic incidents.

While the joyous festival was largely incident-free, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh witnessed fatal accidents, drawing attention to safety concerns during festivities. Despite regional firecracker restrictions, the spirit of Diwali shone through as millions participated in the celebrations, underscoring its cultural significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

