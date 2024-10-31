Diwali Illuminates India: Celebrations, Traditions, and Concerns

The vibrant festival of Diwali was celebrated with great enthusiasm across India, with traditional diyas and decorative lights adorning homes and streets. In New Delhi, residents defied the firecracker ban, contributing to severely poor air quality marked by an AQI of 327.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the occasion by visiting soldiers near the Indo-Pak border in Gujarat, reaffirming India's commitment to its territorial integrity and defense capabilities. In various states, celebrations were marked by customary exchanges, rituals, and unfortunately, some tragic incidents.

While the joyous festival was largely incident-free, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh witnessed fatal accidents, drawing attention to safety concerns during festivities. Despite regional firecracker restrictions, the spirit of Diwali shone through as millions participated in the celebrations, underscoring its cultural significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)