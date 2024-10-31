Sardar Patel: The Iron Man's Legacy in India's Unity
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu praised Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel for his significant role in unifying India. Celebrated as the 'Iron Man of India,' Patel's dedication to national integration continues to inspire a sense of solidarity and self-reliance among Indians today.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, highlighting Patel's decisive contributions to national unity.
Described as the 'Iron Man of India,' Sardar Patel played a crucial role in strengthening the nation, Naidu noted in a post on social media platform X.
Patel's unwavering commitment to integrating the country laid the groundwork for India's unity, fostering a spirit of self-reliance and solidarity that continues to inspire citizens.
