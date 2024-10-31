Sardar Patel: The Iron Man's Legacy in India's Unity

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, highlighting Patel's decisive contributions to national unity.

Described as the 'Iron Man of India,' Sardar Patel played a crucial role in strengthening the nation, Naidu noted in a post on social media platform X.

Patel's unwavering commitment to integrating the country laid the groundwork for India's unity, fostering a spirit of self-reliance and solidarity that continues to inspire citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)