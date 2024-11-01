Farewell to a Fashion Icon: Remembering Rohit Bal's Legacy

The Indian fashion industry is in mourning following the death of renowned designer Rohit Bal. The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) confirmed his passing on Friday, stating that the designer, known for his unique blend of traditional and modern styles, had succumbed to a long illness.

Rohit Bal, affectionately known as 'Gudda,' was a trailblazer in the fashion world. His work was celebrated both in India and internationally, gracing runways with his collections and attracting a host of celebrity admirers. His demise marks the loss of a visionary whose influence reshaped Indian fashion.

Born on May 8, 1961, Bal's illustrious career began in the late 1980s, quickly earning him acclaim for his creativity and innovation. He dressed iconic figures such as Amitabh Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra and achieved numerous awards, including 'Designer of the Year,' cementing his status as a fashion legend.

