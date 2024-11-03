Major Bob Khathing: The Unsung Hero of Tawang's Integration
The inauguration of the Major Ralengnao Bob Khathing Museum of Valour in Tawang commemorates the efforts of Major Khathing, who integrated Tawang into India in 1951. Opened by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the museum also honors local heritage and showcases the 1962 India-China war narratives.
In a significant tribute to history, the Major Ralengnao Bob Khathing Museum of Valour has been inaugurated in Tawang, unveiling the story of an unsung hero crucial to India's northeast integration. This memorial commemorates Khathing's audacious operation in 1951, which brought Tawang under Indian sovereignty.
The opening ceremony, conducted virtually due to inclement weather, was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh from Tezpur, Assam. Khathing, whose strategic leadership secured Tawang, now has a lasting monument that celebrates his legacy alongside the local Monpa community's rich culture.
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu highlighted the museum as a source of inspiration for future generations, while Union Minister Kiren Rijiju emphasized the overdue recognition of Khathing's multifaceted contributions, which include roles as a civil servant and diplomat. The museum also features narratives of the 1962 India-China conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
