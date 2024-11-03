Left Menu

Goa Showcases Regenerative Tourism at World Travel Mart

Goa is set to participate in the World Travel Mart in London, showcasing its regenerative and spiritual tourism initiatives. The event offers a platform to highlight Goa's vibrant culture, heritage, and sustainable travel innovations, along with the exposition of St Francis Xavier's relics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 03-11-2024 12:17 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 12:17 IST
Goa Showcases Regenerative Tourism at World Travel Mart
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerted effort to promote its unique tourism offerings, Goa will take center stage at the upcoming World Travel Mart in London. Scheduled from November 5 to 7, the event is a hub for industry leaders from across the globe, providing Goa a prestigious platform to highlight its distinctive travel experiences and cutting-edge sustainable tourism initiatives.

A spokesperson from Goa's tourism department emphasized the state's strategic focus on regenerative tourism. This progressive concept extends beyond mere sustainability, aiming to actively enhance and revitalize Goa's natural and cultural assets. Key highlights include initiatives like hinterland tourism, heritage site preservation, Ayurveda-focused wellness tourism, and the state's rise as a hub for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) and wedding destinations.

State Tourism Director Suneel Anchipaka expressed enthusiasm for these initiatives, which are designed to benefit local communities and ensure environmental preservation for future generations. A focal point of Goa's showcase will include the Ekadasha Teertha Circuit, exploring 11 historic temples, and the revered exposition of St Francis Xavier's relics, taking place from November 21 to January 5, 2025, at Old Goa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024