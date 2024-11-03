Goa Showcases Regenerative Tourism at World Travel Mart

In a concerted effort to promote its unique tourism offerings, Goa will take center stage at the upcoming World Travel Mart in London. Scheduled from November 5 to 7, the event is a hub for industry leaders from across the globe, providing Goa a prestigious platform to highlight its distinctive travel experiences and cutting-edge sustainable tourism initiatives.

A spokesperson from Goa's tourism department emphasized the state's strategic focus on regenerative tourism. This progressive concept extends beyond mere sustainability, aiming to actively enhance and revitalize Goa's natural and cultural assets. Key highlights include initiatives like hinterland tourism, heritage site preservation, Ayurveda-focused wellness tourism, and the state's rise as a hub for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) and wedding destinations.

State Tourism Director Suneel Anchipaka expressed enthusiasm for these initiatives, which are designed to benefit local communities and ensure environmental preservation for future generations. A focal point of Goa's showcase will include the Ekadasha Teertha Circuit, exploring 11 historic temples, and the revered exposition of St Francis Xavier's relics, taking place from November 21 to January 5, 2025, at Old Goa.

