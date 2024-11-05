Raj Kapoor's Legacy Celebrated at IFFI with Ranbir Kapoor

In a significant event at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor will honor his legendary grandfather Raj Kapoor as part of the centenary celebrations of the latter's birth.

The conversation between Ranbir and filmmaker Rahul Rawail promises to dive deep into the acting techniques and career of Ranbir, alongside reflections on Raj Kapoor's monumental impact on both Bollywood and global cinema.

A highlight of the festival will be the screening of a digitally restored version of Raj Kapoor's classic film 'Awaara.' The festival, organized by the NFDC and ESG, is set to take place in Goa from November 20 to 28.

(With inputs from agencies.)