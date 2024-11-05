Left Menu

Raj Kapoor's Legacy Celebrated at IFFI with Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor will attend the 55th International Film Festival of India to commemorate his grandfather Raj Kapoor's birth centenary. The festival will feature a conversation with filmmaker Rahul Rawail and showcase a digitally restored version of Kapoor's classic film 'Awaara.' The event takes place from November 20 to 28 in Goa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2024 15:54 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 15:54 IST
Raj Kapoor's Legacy Celebrated at IFFI with Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant event at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor will honor his legendary grandfather Raj Kapoor as part of the centenary celebrations of the latter's birth.

The conversation between Ranbir and filmmaker Rahul Rawail promises to dive deep into the acting techniques and career of Ranbir, alongside reflections on Raj Kapoor's monumental impact on both Bollywood and global cinema.

A highlight of the festival will be the screening of a digitally restored version of Raj Kapoor's classic film 'Awaara.' The festival, organized by the NFDC and ESG, is set to take place in Goa from November 20 to 28.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024