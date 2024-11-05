Tulip: A New Horizon for Marginalized Artisans
Tulip, a digital platform, was inaugurated by Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar to improve market access for artisans from marginalized communities. The platform connects artisans to global markets, ensuring direct sales and fair compensation, promoting inclusivity and empowerment.
- Country:
- India
Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar on Tuesday launched 'Tulip', a digital innovation aimed at expanding market access for artisans from marginalized groups, including SCs, STs, OBCs, and minority communities.
Under the aegis of the National Backward Classes Finance and Development Corporation and the Ministry, Tulip seeks to bridge skilled artisans with both domestic and international markets, addressing key challenges like intermediary involvement.
During the Shilp Samagam Mela, Kumar highlighted the initiative’s focus on empowerment and financial independence for artisans, aligning with the government's inclusive development model and ensuring sustainable income through fair sales opportunities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
