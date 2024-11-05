Prayers for Kamala Harris: Ancestral Village Rallies for Presidential Victory
In Kamala Harris's ancestral village, Thulasendrapuram, special prayers and ceremonies were held for her potential presidency victory. Local leaders organized religious rituals, while fans traveled from abroad to support her. The village previously celebrated her vice-presidential nomination and maintains strong spiritual ties to her family.
- Country:
- India
In the small village of Thulasendrapuram, the ancestral home of Kamala Harris, residents gathered for special prayers and rituals hoping for her victory in the U.S. presidential race. Ceremonies involved a 'abhishekam' of sandalwood and turmeric, underscoring the significant cultural ties to Harris's heritage.
As the villagers and leaders performed traditional ceremonies, visitors from the UK and the US made their way to this remote village near Chennai to show their support. Their presence added an international touch to an already auspicious event, reflecting the global interest in Harris's potential historic win.
The modest village previously captured headlines for similar celebrations upon Harris's vice-presidential candidacy. The spiritual connection remains strong, with family contributions made to local temples, where Kamala Harris's name now features, heralding her as a cherished daughter of the soil.
