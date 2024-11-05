Tragic Electrocution: Sugarcane Workers' Fatal Encounter

In a tragic incident late Monday night, two labourers lost their lives when their sugarcane-laden tractor-trolley came into contact with a high-tension cable. The accident occurred between Mubarakpur and Dhanayan village in the Shahpur Police Station area, according to local authorities.

The deceased were identified as Ajay, aged 35, and Raju, aged 25. They were transporting sugarcane to Mansurpur Sugarmill at the time of the incident. Both men died instantly at the accident site.

Circle Officer Gajendra Pal Singh confirmed to reporters that the bodies of the victims have been sent for postmortem examinations. Investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)