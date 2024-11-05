Left Menu

Tragic Electrocution: Sugarcane Workers' Fatal Encounter

Two labourers, Ajay and Raju, were fatally electrocuted when their tractor-trolley loaded with sugarcane touched a high-tension wire between Mubarakpur and Dhanayan village. They were en route to Mansurpur Sugarmill when the incident occurred Monday night. Their bodies were sent for postmortem, as reported by the police.

Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 05-11-2024
In a tragic incident late Monday night, two labourers lost their lives when their sugarcane-laden tractor-trolley came into contact with a high-tension cable. The accident occurred between Mubarakpur and Dhanayan village in the Shahpur Police Station area, according to local authorities.

The deceased were identified as Ajay, aged 35, and Raju, aged 25. They were transporting sugarcane to Mansurpur Sugarmill at the time of the incident. Both men died instantly at the accident site.

Circle Officer Gajendra Pal Singh confirmed to reporters that the bodies of the victims have been sent for postmortem examinations. Investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

