Threat from Karnataka: Salman Khan in the Crosshairs

Mumbai police arrested a Karnataka resident for allegedly issuing a death threat to Bollywood actor Salman Khan and demanding Rs 5 crore. The accused, Bhikaram Jalaram Bishnoi, was detained by a team from Worli police station.

Originally from Jalore, Rajasthan, Bishnoi sent the threat on the traffic police's WhatsApp helpline, claiming to be a relative of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. He demanded the actor apologize at their temple or pay the sum, threatening his life if conditions were not met.

Following the investigation into the threat, a team was dispatched to Karnataka to capture Bishnoi, who was later produced in court for transit remand to Mumbai.

