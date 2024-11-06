Threat from Karnataka: Salman Khan in the Crosshairs
A 35-year-old man from Karnataka, Bhikaram Jalaram Bishnoi, was arrested by Mumbai police for allegedly sending a threat to actor Salman Khan. Bishnoi demanded Rs 5 crore, claiming to be the brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. He was apprehended after sending the threat via WhatsApp.
- Country:
- India
Mumbai police arrested a Karnataka resident for allegedly issuing a death threat to Bollywood actor Salman Khan and demanding Rs 5 crore. The accused, Bhikaram Jalaram Bishnoi, was detained by a team from Worli police station.
Originally from Jalore, Rajasthan, Bishnoi sent the threat on the traffic police's WhatsApp helpline, claiming to be a relative of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. He demanded the actor apologize at their temple or pay the sum, threatening his life if conditions were not met.
Following the investigation into the threat, a team was dispatched to Karnataka to capture Bishnoi, who was later produced in court for transit remand to Mumbai.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Former Oil Minister Arrested in Venezuela for Alleged US Collaboration
M Mukesh Arrested in 2010 Sexual Assault Case: A Deep Dive into Allegations
ED Cracks Down on Massive Heroin Smuggling Network, Arrests Six
NIA Arrests Three in Coimbatore Car Bomb Case, Unearths Terror Financing Angle
High-Profile Arrests Stir Controversy in Malayalam Cinema Sexual Assault Case