Left Menu

Anushka Sharma Extends Heartfelt Chhath Puja Wishes

Anushka Sharma used Instagram to share warm Chhath Puja wishes with fans, illuminating the festival's cultural essence celebrated in Bihar and across northern India. The post highlights the festival's rituals, traditions, and regional variations, coinciding with her upcoming film 'Chakda Xpress' based on cricketer Jhulan Goswami's life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 18:46 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 18:46 IST
Anushka Sharma Extends Heartfelt Chhath Puja Wishes
Anushka Sharma (Image Source; Instagram@AnushkaSharma). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of Chhath, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to extend heartfelt wishes to her fans. In her Instagram story, she shared an image capturing the essence of the Hindu festival of Chhath, celebrated with great fervor in Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Accompanying the captivating image, Anushka wrote 'Chhath Pooja ki shubhkamnaein,' marking the significance of this festival in Bihar and other northern regions of India. Traditionally celebrated in the Hindu month of Kartik, Chhath Puja is also observed during Chaitra as Chaiti Chhath and in some areas as Yamuna Chhath.

The festival, beginning with rituals like Nahay-Khay, spans four days and concludes with Usha Arghya on November 8. Primarily celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Nepal, it involves fasting and offerings to the Sun God.

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma will next appear in 'Chakda Xpress,' a sports biopic streaming on OTT based on former cricketer Jhulan Goswami's life. The release date for the much-anticipated film is yet to be announced.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024