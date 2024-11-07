Anushka Sharma Extends Heartfelt Chhath Puja Wishes

On the occasion of Chhath, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to extend heartfelt wishes to her fans. In her Instagram story, she shared an image capturing the essence of the Hindu festival of Chhath, celebrated with great fervor in Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Accompanying the captivating image, Anushka wrote 'Chhath Pooja ki shubhkamnaein,' marking the significance of this festival in Bihar and other northern regions of India. Traditionally celebrated in the Hindu month of Kartik, Chhath Puja is also observed during Chaitra as Chaiti Chhath and in some areas as Yamuna Chhath.

The festival, beginning with rituals like Nahay-Khay, spans four days and concludes with Usha Arghya on November 8. Primarily celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Nepal, it involves fasting and offerings to the Sun God.

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma will next appear in 'Chakda Xpress,' a sports biopic streaming on OTT based on former cricketer Jhulan Goswami's life. The release date for the much-anticipated film is yet to be announced.

(With inputs from agencies.)