Wuzhou: Gateway to Cultural Renaissance and Tourism Growth

The city of Wuzhou is set to host the 2024 Guangxi Culture and Tourism Development Conference from November 12 to 14. Organized by the Wuzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism, the conference is themed around promoting Wuzhou as a historic Lingnan cultural city, while accelerating Guangxi's emergence as a leading hub for culture and tourism.

Boasting a schedule that includes one main conference, six supporting events, and five ongoing activities, the event is expected to attract more than 150 domestic and international companies. These gatherings aim to bring high-quality culture and tourism projects to Guangxi.

Situated near the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, Wuzhou is noted for its rich tea culture, specifically the renowned Liubao tea. This heritage is driving Wuzhou's cultural and tourism industry to new heights, drawing visitors to explore the area's deep-seated traditions and its role in the historic tea trade routes.

