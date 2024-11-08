Chhath Puja Politics: AAP vs BJP Tensions Surface in Delhi
The Aam Aadmi Party claims Chhath Puja was celebrated smoothly in Delhi despite obstacles allegedly created by the BJP. The number of Chhath ghats increased to 1,800 this year, ensuring facilities for devotees. Political tensions between AAP and BJP arose over festival preparations, with accusations from both sides.
- Country:
- India
The AAP announced that Chhath Puja celebrations proceeded smoothly in Delhi, despite alleged disruptions by the BJP. This increase in celebration venues marks a significant jump from 60 to 1,800 ghats, showcasing the Delhi government's commitment to the festival.
Political tensions flared as the AAP accused the BJP of hindering celebrations at multiple sites across the city. Senior AAP leader Somnath Bharti alleged that the BJP used the police and DDA to prevent celebrations at these traditional venues.
The BJP has countered these allegations, accusing the AAP of undermining the Chhath Puja arrangements. The prominence of Chhath Puja is growing in Delhi, especially considering the Purvanchali community's electoral influence ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chhath Puja
- Delhi
- AAP
- BJP
- Purvanchal
- celebrations
- political tensions
- ghats
- elections
- Hauz Khas
ALSO READ
Political Tensions Rise in Bandra East as Zeeshan Siddique Faces Shiv Sena Opposition
Political Tensions Rise in Georgia Amid Pre-Election Raids
Nepotism Controversy: Priyanka Gandhi's Wayanad Bid Sparks Political Tensions
Clash Over SEBI Chief's Absence Escalates Political Tensions
SEBI Chair Skips PAC Meeting, Sparks Political Tensions