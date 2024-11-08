Chhath Puja Politics: AAP vs BJP Tensions Surface in Delhi

The AAP announced that Chhath Puja celebrations proceeded smoothly in Delhi, despite alleged disruptions by the BJP. This increase in celebration venues marks a significant jump from 60 to 1,800 ghats, showcasing the Delhi government's commitment to the festival.

Political tensions flared as the AAP accused the BJP of hindering celebrations at multiple sites across the city. Senior AAP leader Somnath Bharti alleged that the BJP used the police and DDA to prevent celebrations at these traditional venues.

The BJP has countered these allegations, accusing the AAP of undermining the Chhath Puja arrangements. The prominence of Chhath Puja is growing in Delhi, especially considering the Purvanchali community's electoral influence ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

