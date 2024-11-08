Sacred Festival Stand: All India Sant Samiti's Firm Stance on Vendor Restrictions
The All India Sant Samiti has prohibited products linked to the 'spit policy gang' from being sold at the sacred Kumbh Mela. The move is to ensure safety and sanctity during the revered event. Jitendranand Saraswati emphasizes maintaining traditional values and opposes halal-certified items regardless of the vendor's religion.
The All India Sant Samiti has taken a firm stand against allowing any products associated with the so-called 'spit policy gang' at the upcoming Kumbh Mela, citing concerns for the Hindu community's safety and the festival's sanctity.
General Secretary Jitendranand Saraswati addressed calls to allow Muslim vendors, asserting the Kumbh deserves protection due to its historical value and strict rituals that participants observe.
Emphasizing tradition, the Samiti demanded that no new vendors be allowed near the festival site, opposing any sale of halal-certified goods, and urged the Uttar Pradesh government to adhere to Vedic customs.
