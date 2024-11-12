End of an Era: Manoj Mitra, Bengali Theatre Stalwart, Passes Away

Renowned Bengali theatre stalwart Manoj Mitra passed away on Tuesday at the age of 86. Mitra was known for his outstanding contributions to theatre and cinema, bringing to light social and political issues through his farces and fantasies. According to his family, he breathed his last at a hospital due to age-related ailments.

Mitra, who had been hospitalized since November 3, faced multiple health challenges including imbalances in sodium and potassium levels. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee described his death as an irreplaceable loss to Bengali cinema and theatre, extending her condolences to his family and fans.

Tributes poured in from actors, directors, and politicians, remembering his profound influence on Bengali theatre. Celebrated for both comedy and serious roles, Mitra's remarkable performances in films directed by Tapan Sinha, Satyajit Ray, and others, remain cherished. His legacy continues to inspire performers and audiences alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)