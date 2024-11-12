Left Menu

End of an Era: Manoj Mitra, Bengali Theatre Stalwart, Passes Away

Renowned Bengali theatre personality Manoj Mitra, celebrated for his impactful plays that addressed social and political themes, passed away at 86 due to age-related ailments. His contributions in theatre and cinema have left a lasting legacy. Condolences poured in from various notable personalities mourning his loss.

Updated: 12-11-2024 13:07 IST
Renowned Bengali theatre stalwart Manoj Mitra passed away on Tuesday at the age of 86. Mitra was known for his outstanding contributions to theatre and cinema, bringing to light social and political issues through his farces and fantasies. According to his family, he breathed his last at a hospital due to age-related ailments.

Mitra, who had been hospitalized since November 3, faced multiple health challenges including imbalances in sodium and potassium levels. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee described his death as an irreplaceable loss to Bengali cinema and theatre, extending her condolences to his family and fans.

Tributes poured in from actors, directors, and politicians, remembering his profound influence on Bengali theatre. Celebrated for both comedy and serious roles, Mitra's remarkable performances in films directed by Tapan Sinha, Satyajit Ray, and others, remain cherished. His legacy continues to inspire performers and audiences alike.

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

