Nanning's Green Symphony: A Poetry Celebration

In a celebration of cultural and poetic exchange, the Second Nanning International Poetry Week officially commenced, uniting poets from around the globe. Hosted by the Poetry Journal of the China Writers Association and the Nanning Municipal Party Committee, the event marks a key highlight of the 2nd China-ASEAN Cultural Month.

With the theme 'Let Poetry Illuminate the Green City,' this gathering serves as a platform for international dialogue and creativity. Over 70 poets from diverse regions, including places like Colombia and Singapore, share their works, contributing to a vibrant poetic exchange that bridges cultures and connections.

The week includes the release of a new poetry anthology called 'Poetic Green City,' showcasing poetry recitals and field trips to sites around Nanning. Poets immerse themselves in the city's landscapes, aiming to infuse Nanning with poetic spirit and foster deeper cultural connections between China and the world.

