Lost Ladies: Championing Women's Freedom and Male Allyship

India’s official Oscar entry, ‘Lost Ladies’, addresses critical themes of women's freedom, agency, and financial independence, affirmed by producers Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan.

Directed by Rao, the film uses comedy to tackle deeply rooted patriarchy, with Khan highlighting the importance of male allyship in achieving gender equality.

Aimed at sparking conversations, the movie showcases Indian culture, with its creators hoping audiences connect deeply with its profound yet entertaining narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)