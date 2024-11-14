Lost Ladies: Championing Women's Freedom and Male Allyship
‘Lost Ladies’, India's Oscar entry, explores women's freedom and agency, financial independence, and male allyship. Directed by Kiran Rao, the film examines patriarchy through a comedic lens, aiming to spark conversations. Producers highlight its connection with audiences and celebrate Indian culture globally.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 14-11-2024 09:52 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 09:36 IST
India’s official Oscar entry, ‘Lost Ladies’, addresses critical themes of women's freedom, agency, and financial independence, affirmed by producers Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan.
Directed by Rao, the film uses comedy to tackle deeply rooted patriarchy, with Khan highlighting the importance of male allyship in achieving gender equality.
Aimed at sparking conversations, the movie showcases Indian culture, with its creators hoping audiences connect deeply with its profound yet entertaining narrative.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Greedy People: A Dark Comedy Set to Premiere on Lionsgate Play
Ayushmann Khurrana to Star in Maddock Films' Horror Comedy 'Thama'
Political Comedy on SNL: A Stage for Presidential Hopefuls
Star-Studded Cast Joins 'Chili Finger': A Dark Comedy Rollercoaster
Phil Dunster Joins Forces with Bill Lawrence for New HBO Comedy