Captivating Laser Shows Illuminate Kashi's Rich Heritage

The ancient city of Kashi is set to draw visitors with a dazzling display of 3D laser shows as part of the Dev Deepawali celebrations this year, officials announced on Thursday. The laser spectacles promise to unfold the rich tapestry of the city's past.

Dev Deepawali, an annual festival held on Kartik Purnima, will this year be celebrated on November 15. For this occasion, the ghats of Kashi will come alive with an array of laser shows playing four times daily, capturing the essence of the city's spiritual journey through history.

The event, a marriage of tradition and modern technology, will leverage 24 high-powered projectors to depict moments like Lord Shiva's arrival in Kashi and the tales of saints such as Tulsidas and Kabir. The Ganga's descent will be a central theme, creating an immersive experience for all attendees.

