Captivating Laser Shows Illuminate Kashi's Rich Heritage

In Kashi, Dev Deepawali celebrations will feature immersive 3D laser shows depicting the city's spiritual and cultural legacy. With 24 projectors, the shows will highlight historical moments and tales of saints, alongside the significance of the Ganga River. This multimedia experience combines tradition and modern technology to engage visitors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 14-11-2024 10:25 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 10:25 IST
The ancient city of Kashi is set to draw visitors with a dazzling display of 3D laser shows as part of the Dev Deepawali celebrations this year, officials announced on Thursday. The laser spectacles promise to unfold the rich tapestry of the city's past.

Dev Deepawali, an annual festival held on Kartik Purnima, will this year be celebrated on November 15. For this occasion, the ghats of Kashi will come alive with an array of laser shows playing four times daily, capturing the essence of the city's spiritual journey through history.

The event, a marriage of tradition and modern technology, will leverage 24 high-powered projectors to depict moments like Lord Shiva's arrival in Kashi and the tales of saints such as Tulsidas and Kabir. The Ganga's descent will be a central theme, creating an immersive experience for all attendees.

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

