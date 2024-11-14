Left Menu

Aquazzura Debuts in India: Luxury Footwear Brand Opens at Chanakya Mall

Aquazzura, the Italian luxury footwear brand, opens its first store in India at Chanakya Mall, New Delhi. Celebrating with an exclusive event, Founder Edgardo Osorio showcased the brand's iconic Italian craftsmanship and modern elegance with a new Fall/Winter collection. The boutique offers a range of luxurious styles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2024 10:49 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 10:49 IST
New Delhi, India – Aquazzura, renowned for its luxury footwear, has inaugurated its first Indian boutique at the opulent Chanakya Mall.

The inauguration event saw participation from notable media personalities and influencers, who were introduced to Aquazzura's latest Fall/Winter lineup, vehemently displaying Italian craftsmanship.

In collaboration with Dutch artist Marie-Anne Oudejans, the store decor echoes an Italian garden ambiance, enhancing the elegance of Aquazzura's entrance onto the Indian luxury map.

(With inputs from agencies.)

