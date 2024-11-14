Aquazzura Debuts in India: Luxury Footwear Brand Opens at Chanakya Mall

New Delhi, India – Aquazzura, renowned for its luxury footwear, has inaugurated its first Indian boutique at the opulent Chanakya Mall.

The inauguration event saw participation from notable media personalities and influencers, who were introduced to Aquazzura's latest Fall/Winter lineup, vehemently displaying Italian craftsmanship.

In collaboration with Dutch artist Marie-Anne Oudejans, the store decor echoes an Italian garden ambiance, enhancing the elegance of Aquazzura's entrance onto the Indian luxury map.

(With inputs from agencies.)