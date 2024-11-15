Fred Hechinger's Unforeseen Journey in 'Gladiator II'

Fred Hechinger vividly recalls the thrilling moment he got the call confirming his casting in Ridley Scott's 'Gladiator II'. The actor was driving in Los Angeles and pulled over in disbelief as his agent delivered the news.

Hechinger, known for his roles in films like 'Eighth Grade' and series such as 'The White Lotus', described the opportunity as a dream beyond imagination. In the epic sequel, he plays Emperor Caracalla alongside Joseph Quinn's Emperor Geta, manifesting the impulsive traits of young Roman rulers.

The film, set two decades after the original 'Gladiator', follows Lucius, the son of Maximus and Lucilla. Excited to work alongside stars like Denzel Washington and Pedro Pascal, Hechinger admitted to feeling anxious on set, but noted that the collaborative spirit and energy of the team helped him overcome his fears.

