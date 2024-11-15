Controversial Angling Incident: Golden Mahseer Killed

A man from Jaipur, named Asif Raza Khan, is under scrutiny for allegedly killing the Golden Mahseer, Uttarakhand's revered state fish, by misusing his angling permit.

The protected species was found dead in the Boom range of Champawat forest division, raising concerns across the community. The incident, which took place on November 9, came to light after a report from a local women's volunteer group and a video surfaced, prompting an investigation.

Tanakpur Sub-Divisional Magistrate Akash Joshi confirmed the investigations are ongoing, while Champawat Superintendent of Police Ajay Ganpati stated that Khan might face charges under relevant wildlife protection and animal cruelty laws.

