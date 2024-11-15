Left Menu

Controversial Angling Incident: Golden Mahseer Killed

A man from Jaipur, identified as Asif Raza Khan, is alleged to have killed Uttarakhand's state fish, the Golden Mahseer, by misusing his angling permit. The incident happened in the Boom range of Champawat forest division. Officials are investigating and may file an FIR under wildlife protection laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pithoragarh | Updated: 15-11-2024 18:44 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 18:44 IST
Controversial Angling Incident: Golden Mahseer Killed
  • Country:
  • India

A man from Jaipur, named Asif Raza Khan, is under scrutiny for allegedly killing the Golden Mahseer, Uttarakhand's revered state fish, by misusing his angling permit.

The protected species was found dead in the Boom range of Champawat forest division, raising concerns across the community. The incident, which took place on November 9, came to light after a report from a local women's volunteer group and a video surfaced, prompting an investigation.

Tanakpur Sub-Divisional Magistrate Akash Joshi confirmed the investigations are ongoing, while Champawat Superintendent of Police Ajay Ganpati stated that Khan might face charges under relevant wildlife protection and animal cruelty laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024