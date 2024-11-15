Kolkata Book Fair 2025: A Literary Feast with German Flair

The popular 48th International Kolkata Book Fair is set to commence on January 28, 2025, running through February 9. Germany will take center stage as the focal theme country, a nod to its rich cultural and literary contributions.

According to Tridib Chatterjee, President of the Publishers and Booksellers Guild, the Kolkata Book Fair, which first debuted in 1976, drew inspiration from the renowned Frankfurt Book Fair. Notably, many of the Guild's founding members were regular attendees, forging strong cultural connections over the years.

Prominent figures like Astrid Wege of the Goethe Institute and Simon Kleinpass, Vice Consul of Germany in Kolkata, highlighted the fair's potential to deepen bilateral exchanges. Inaugurated by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the event will attract participation from around the globe, promising enriching interactions and literary discussions during the Kolkata Literature Festival.

