Kolkata Book Fair 2025: A Literary Feast with German Flair

The 48th International Kolkata Book Fair will begin January 28, 2025, spotlighting Germany as the theme country. Originating in 1976 and inspired by the Frankfurt Book Fair, this event strengthens cultural ties globally. Featuring diverse participation and a literature festival, it promises engaging dialogues on art and societal themes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-11-2024 19:01 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 19:01 IST
The popular 48th International Kolkata Book Fair is set to commence on January 28, 2025, running through February 9. Germany will take center stage as the focal theme country, a nod to its rich cultural and literary contributions.

According to Tridib Chatterjee, President of the Publishers and Booksellers Guild, the Kolkata Book Fair, which first debuted in 1976, drew inspiration from the renowned Frankfurt Book Fair. Notably, many of the Guild's founding members were regular attendees, forging strong cultural connections over the years.

Prominent figures like Astrid Wege of the Goethe Institute and Simon Kleinpass, Vice Consul of Germany in Kolkata, highlighted the fair's potential to deepen bilateral exchanges. Inaugurated by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the event will attract participation from around the globe, promising enriching interactions and literary discussions during the Kolkata Literature Festival.

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

