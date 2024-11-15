Italian Hotel's Discrimination Sparks Antisemitism Outcry
An Israeli couple faced discrimination when a hotel in northern Italy refused their booking, accusing them of genocide. Jewish groups denounced this act as antisemitism. The hotel was removed from Booking.com. Antisemitism cases have reportedly increased in Italy, raising concerns across the community.
An incident has sparked outrage after a hotel in northern Italy refused a reservation made by an Israeli couple, blaming them for genocide. This act has been widely condemned as an example of antisemitism, as Jewish groups and leaders voiced their disapproval.
The couple had booked a stay at Hotel Garni Ongaro through Booking.com. However, they received a message from the hotel manager suggesting they cancel their reservation due to their nationality. The hotel has since been delisted from the platform.
Veneto's governor and other officials have called the incident 'extremely serious,' emphasizing the region's commitment to being inclusive. The rise in antisemitic cases in Italy has intensified attention on this issue among Jewish communities and beyond.
