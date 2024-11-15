Honoring a Hero: Birsa Munda's Legacy in Delhi

Celebrating the legacy of tribal icon and freedom fighter, Birsa Munda, the chowk outside Sarai Kale Khan ISBT in Delhi has been officially renamed. Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar made this announcement while a statue was unveiled by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The homage to Munda coincides with his 150th birth anniversary, remembering his pivotal role in the tribal movements of the late 19th century against British colonialism in India. However, the renaming has sparked disputes over jurisdictional authority among Delhi's political factions.

Critics raise questions concerning who holds the power to rename roads. With the State Names Authority currently absent, the Delhi government contends that the power rests with the Urban Development Department, marking a contentious undertone to the otherwise commemorative event.

