Revamping Pushkar: A New Era for the Sacred Town

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari announces development plans for Pushkar, akin to Kashi and Ayodhya, integrating modern facilities while preserving cultural heritage, in collaboration with the central government. The successful Pushkar Fair 2024 attracts record visitors, boosting religious tourism and local living standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 15-11-2024 22:06 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 22:06 IST
In a significant move, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari revealed plans to develop Pushkar akin to the renowned temple towns of Kashi Vishwanath and Ayodhya, through a collaborative effort involving both the central and state governments. The announcement came during the grand closing ceremony of the historic Pushkar Fair 2024.

Kumari participated in religious ceremonies at the event, emphasizing that Pushkar is a site of immense faith for the entire country. The proposed development aims to blend modern infrastructure with the town's rich spiritual and cultural legacy, seeking to boost religious tourism and enhance local quality of life.

This year's Pushkar Fair saw record attendance with over six lakh Indian pilgrims and 20,000 international tourists. This turnout, the highest since 2019, underscores Pushkar's growing appeal and the effectiveness of recent tourism policies, Kumari highlighted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

