Bali Jatra: A Cultural and Trade Extravaganza in Odisha

The historic Bali Jatra trade fair, a prominent event in Asia, commenced with vibrant celebrations in Cuttack, Odisha. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi officially inaugurated the fair, which for the first time included participation from diplomats representing 14 ASEAN, BIMSTEC, and Pacific nations.

In a nod to tradition, foreign diplomats attended the event via a scenic boat ride on vessels named after Cuttack's rivers, namely Mahanadi, Kathajodi, Birupa, and Debi. They were warmly received, reflecting Odisha's ancient maritime trade ties with Southeast Asia.

This year, cultural troupes from countries such as Thailand and Indonesia will present performances. The fairgrounds, expansive over 20 acres, include 2,500 stalls and are expected to attract over 5 million visitors. Special provisions ensure comfort for all, including senior citizens, women, and children.

(With inputs from agencies.)