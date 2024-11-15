Bali Jatra: A Cultural and Trade Extravaganza in Odisha
The Bali Jatra fair, a historic event in Cuttack, Odisha, showcases cultural and trade connections with Southeast Asia. Inaugurated by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the event hosts diplomats from 14 countries. The fair, covering over 20 acres, features over 2,500 stalls and cultural performances.
- Country:
- India
The historic Bali Jatra trade fair, a prominent event in Asia, commenced with vibrant celebrations in Cuttack, Odisha. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi officially inaugurated the fair, which for the first time included participation from diplomats representing 14 ASEAN, BIMSTEC, and Pacific nations.
In a nod to tradition, foreign diplomats attended the event via a scenic boat ride on vessels named after Cuttack's rivers, namely Mahanadi, Kathajodi, Birupa, and Debi. They were warmly received, reflecting Odisha's ancient maritime trade ties with Southeast Asia.
This year, cultural troupes from countries such as Thailand and Indonesia will present performances. The fairgrounds, expansive over 20 acres, include 2,500 stalls and are expected to attract over 5 million visitors. Special provisions ensure comfort for all, including senior citizens, women, and children.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bali Jatra
- Cuttack
- Odisha
- trade fair
- ASEAN
- BIMSTEC
- diplomats
- maritime trade
- culture
- Boita
ALSO READ
India Protests Canadian Surveillance on Diplomats
Diplomats Demand Action Following Attack on Canadian Hindu Temple
Philippine Defense Stance: ASEAN's Alliance Challenges
India Condemns Canada's Surveillance of Diplomats Amid Rising Tensions
India Denounces Fake Memo Linking Diplomats to Violent Crimes