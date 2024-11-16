Ashutosh Gowariker Leads International Jury at 2024 IFFI

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker has been appointed chairperson of the International Jury for the 2024 International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Gowariker, famous for directing films such as “Jodhaa Akbar”, “Lagaan”, and “Swades”, expressed his honor at being associated with the esteemed festival, scheduled to be held in Goa from November 20 to 28.

The International Film Festival of India is recognized globally for showcasing cinema's transformative nature. In his statement, Gowariker extended gratitude toward Festival Director Mr. Shekhar Kapur, the IFFI, and NFDC teams for selecting him for this prestigious jury role.

Kapur, who also presides over the festival, lauded Gowariker for his exemplary storytelling, noting the necessity for a jury chair to possess extensive cinematic insight and appreciate diverse perspectives. The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, partnering with NFDC and ESG, will organize this 55th edition of IFFI.

