Ashutosh Gowariker Leads International Jury at 2024 IFFI

Renowned filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker has been named chairperson of the International Jury at the 2024 International Film Festival of India. Known for iconic films like 'Jodhaa Akbar' and 'Lagaan', Gowariker will help oversee the vibrant event in Goa, highlighting cinema's continuing evolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-11-2024 12:43 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 12:35 IST
Ashutosh Gowariker Image Credit: Wikipedia
Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker has been appointed chairperson of the International Jury for the 2024 International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Gowariker, famous for directing films such as “Jodhaa Akbar”, “Lagaan”, and “Swades”, expressed his honor at being associated with the esteemed festival, scheduled to be held in Goa from November 20 to 28.

The International Film Festival of India is recognized globally for showcasing cinema's transformative nature. In his statement, Gowariker extended gratitude toward Festival Director Mr. Shekhar Kapur, the IFFI, and NFDC teams for selecting him for this prestigious jury role.

Kapur, who also presides over the festival, lauded Gowariker for his exemplary storytelling, noting the necessity for a jury chair to possess extensive cinematic insight and appreciate diverse perspectives. The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, partnering with NFDC and ESG, will organize this 55th edition of IFFI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

