US Returns 1,400 Priceless Antiquities to India
Over 1,400 valuable antiquities, stolen from India in past decades, have been returned by the US in a significant repatriation event. Among these are a sandstone sculpture from Madhya Pradesh and a green-grey schist piece from Rajasthan. Ongoing investigations aim to retrieve more cultural treasures.
The United States has taken a monumental step in preserving global cultural heritage by returning over 1,400 antiquities, collectively valued at USD 10 million, to India. Stolen decades ago, these artworks have now been rightfully restored to their cultural home.
The returned treasures include a sandstone sculpture from Madhya Pradesh and an exquisitely carved green-grey schist figure from Rajasthan, both of which were illegally exported and later displayed at prominent museums in New York. The celestial dancer from Madhya Pradesh was illicitly imported to the Met after being split in two, while the Tanesar Mother Goddess made its way to a Manhattan gallery in the 1960s before joining the Met's collection.
This repatriation was marked by a ceremonious event attended by Indian and US officials. The return showcases ongoing endeavors to dismantle prolific antiquities trafficking networks, with investigations uncovering numerous artifacts ready to be sent back to their countries of origin.
