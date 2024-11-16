Left Menu

Sabala Millets: Bridging Tradition and Innovation

The Ramoji Group has launched a new range of millet products under the Sabala brand, promoting healthier living by blending balanced nutrition with great flavor. The initial launch includes 45 products, from khichdi to millet-based cookies, aligning traditional grains with modern recipes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-11-2024 18:48 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 18:48 IST
On the occasion of Ramoji Group's founder Ramoji Rao Garu's 88th birth anniversary, the company announced a new line of millet products under the Sabala brand. These products emphasize the wholesomeness of millets while promoting a commitment to healthier living.

Sabala seeks to bridge traditional Indian grains with contemporary recipes, providing a nutritional balance without sacrificing taste, according to Sahari Cherukuri, Director of Sabala Millets. This launch includes 45 different products, from state-specific khichdi to innovative millet-based cookies, health bars, munchies, and noodles.

The range, titled 'Sabala Millets - Bharat Ka Super Food,' aims to enrich the food category across India, offering consumers a blend of tradition and innovation in their daily diets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

