Sabala Millets: Bridging Tradition and Innovation
The Ramoji Group has launched a new range of millet products under the Sabala brand, promoting healthier living by blending balanced nutrition with great flavor. The initial launch includes 45 products, from khichdi to millet-based cookies, aligning traditional grains with modern recipes.
- Country:
- India
On the occasion of Ramoji Group's founder Ramoji Rao Garu's 88th birth anniversary, the company announced a new line of millet products under the Sabala brand. These products emphasize the wholesomeness of millets while promoting a commitment to healthier living.
Sabala seeks to bridge traditional Indian grains with contemporary recipes, providing a nutritional balance without sacrificing taste, according to Sahari Cherukuri, Director of Sabala Millets. This launch includes 45 different products, from state-specific khichdi to innovative millet-based cookies, health bars, munchies, and noodles.
The range, titled 'Sabala Millets - Bharat Ka Super Food,' aims to enrich the food category across India, offering consumers a blend of tradition and innovation in their daily diets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
