Left Menu

Priyanka Chopra Balances Star Power Amidst Busy Schedule

Priyanka Chopra showcases her impeccable ability to juggle professional commitments and personal events. After celebrating Diwali and Halloween, she resumed filming 'Citadel 2' and gave fans glimpses of her busy routine. Priyanka’s schedule includes several exciting projects like 'Heads of State' and 'The Bluff'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 23:33 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 23:33 IST
Priyanka Chopra Balances Star Power Amidst Busy Schedule
Priyanka Chopra (Photo/instagram/@priyankachopra). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned actress Priyanka Chopra once again demonstrates her remarkable proficiency in balancing her hectic professional life with her personal commitments. After partaking in the festivities of Diwali and Halloween, Chopra returned to the set, resuming work on her highly anticipated series, 'Citadel 2'.

On Saturday, the actress shared a glimpse of her 'working Saturday', posting a behind-the-scenes video from the set of 'Citadel 2'. In a selfie from her car, Priyanka donned a chic black jacket with her hair tied back, minimal makeup, and appeared fresh and fierce after another demanding day at work.

In addition to her ongoing work on 'Citadel', Chopra's professional slate remains packed with significant projects. She is set to star alongside Idris Elba and John Cena in 'Heads of State' and will take on the role of a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in 'The Bluff', showcasing her versatile acting chops.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024