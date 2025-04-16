Zuckerberg's Revelations: A Potential Instagram Spin-off and Antitrust Concerns

At a recent trial in Washington, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's 2018 consideration of spinning off Instagram due to antitrust concerns was unveiled. This trial, overseen by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, seeks to unwind Meta's acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp.

In Zuckerberg's memo, he contemplated the separation of Instagram to address antitrust risks but instead chose to consolidate the apps, which he believed would foster business growth. However, he acknowledged that this move could devalue Facebook's core social network.

Though Instagram remained under Meta's umbrella, the revelation highlights the genuine threat of antitrust actions, as evidenced by the FTC's lawsuit against Meta in 2020 during Trump's presidency. Zuckerberg's statements further illustrate the challenges of balancing corporate strategies and regulatory pressures.

