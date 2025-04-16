Left Menu

Zuckerberg's Revelations: A Potential Instagram Spin-off and Antitrust Concerns

In 2018, Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg considered spinning off Instagram due to antitrust concerns, as revealed in a high-profile trial. Despite ultimately integrating its apps in 2019, this reveals the deep-rooted concerns over potential legal actions against tech monopolies. The FTC's lawsuit against Meta underscores these ongoing challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 03:26 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 03:26 IST
Zuckerberg's Revelations: A Potential Instagram Spin-off and Antitrust Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At a recent trial in Washington, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's 2018 consideration of spinning off Instagram due to antitrust concerns was unveiled. This trial, overseen by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, seeks to unwind Meta's acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp.

In Zuckerberg's memo, he contemplated the separation of Instagram to address antitrust risks but instead chose to consolidate the apps, which he believed would foster business growth. However, he acknowledged that this move could devalue Facebook's core social network.

Though Instagram remained under Meta's umbrella, the revelation highlights the genuine threat of antitrust actions, as evidenced by the FTC's lawsuit against Meta in 2020 during Trump's presidency. Zuckerberg's statements further illustrate the challenges of balancing corporate strategies and regulatory pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025