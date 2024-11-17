Left Menu

India's Pharma Showcase: CPHI and PMEC Expo 2023

The 17th CPHI and PMEC expo will spotlight the pharmaceutical industry's upgrades in innovation and sustainability from November 26 to 28 in Greater Noida. This event will feature over 2,000 exhibitors and 10,000 products, amplifying India's significance in the global pharmaceutical sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2024 13:38 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 13:38 IST
India's Pharma Showcase: CPHI and PMEC Expo 2023
  • Country:
  • India

The 17th edition of the CPHI and PMEC expo, a significant event for the pharmaceutical industry, is set to take place from November 26 to 28 in Greater Noida. This year's event will focus on modernisation, innovation, and sustainability.

The expo will provide a marketplace for over 2,000 exhibitors, featuring prominent companies like Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Biocon Ltd. Exhibitors will showcase over 10,000 products, promoting collaboration and innovation in the pharmaceutical industry.

According to Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director of Informa Markets in India, the event mirrors the industry's vision. Backed by government initiatives, it has become a vital platform for business opportunities and industry insights, underscoring India's global pharmaceutical leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024