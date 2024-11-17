India's Pharma Showcase: CPHI and PMEC Expo 2023

The 17th edition of the CPHI and PMEC expo, a significant event for the pharmaceutical industry, is set to take place from November 26 to 28 in Greater Noida. This year's event will focus on modernisation, innovation, and sustainability.

The expo will provide a marketplace for over 2,000 exhibitors, featuring prominent companies like Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Biocon Ltd. Exhibitors will showcase over 10,000 products, promoting collaboration and innovation in the pharmaceutical industry.

According to Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director of Informa Markets in India, the event mirrors the industry's vision. Backed by government initiatives, it has become a vital platform for business opportunities and industry insights, underscoring India's global pharmaceutical leadership.

