Pope Francis Calls for Genocide Inquiry into Israel's Gaza Actions

Pope Francis has urged an investigation into whether Israel's actions in Gaza constitute genocide, as detailed in a new book. This marks Francis’ first public call for such an inquiry. He also touches on global issues of migration and Ukraine's conflict, advocating for cooperative solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 17-11-2024 16:48 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 16:48 IST
Pope Francis
  • Country:
  • Italy

Pope Francis has made an unprecedented call for an international investigation to determine if Israel's military actions in the Gaza Strip qualify as genocide, according to excerpts from his upcoming book released on Sunday.

The book, "Hope Never Disappoints. Pilgrims Towards a Better World," coauthored with Hernán Reyes Alcaide, is scheduled for release ahead of the pontiff's 2025 jubilee year and includes insights from interviews with Francis. In the book, the pope describes Israel's actions in Gaza as potentially genocidal, citing expert opinion while noting the need for a formal investigation.

Beyond the Israel-Gaza conflict, Francis also discusses broader global issues such as migration and the ongoing war in Ukraine, urging countries to tackle these challenges collectively rather than through isolationist policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

