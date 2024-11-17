Discovering Unity: The Heartbeat of World Religions
A new book by professor Trilochan Sastry, 'The Essentials of World Religions: An Underlying Harmony', explores the common core messages of peace and love across major religions. It seeks to dispel conflicts based on religious misunderstandings, offering insights into Judaism, Christianity, Islam, Buddhism, Jainism, Sikhism, and Hinduism.
A new book titled 'The Essentials of World Religions: An Underlying Harmony' captures the essence of global religions, unveiling a shared message of peace and love. Authored by professor Trilochan Sastry, the book delves into the underlying commonalities of major world religions.
Published by Penguin Random House India, this insightful work poses profound questions about the fundamental similarities between religions, drawing from source texts. It challenges readers to consider if the diverse beliefs are fundamentally different or share a harmonious core.
The book, a comprehensive study of Abrahamic and Indian religions, aims to promote informed perspectives on religious acceptance, highlighting the impossibility of living in silos in modern society. Available for Rs 599, it can be purchased online or in stores.
